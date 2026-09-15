Temps Bounce Back; Southern Storms Likely

After a cool start to the week, it's going to be a lot warmer today! A southerly flow will help temperatures climb back near normal for this time of year. It'll be in the low 80s along the Wasatch Front this afternoon and in the mid 90s again in Lower Washington County.

With deep moisture moving into Utah, PM storms across Southern & Eastern Utah could bring heavy rain. As a result, flash flooding will be a concern over the next couple days.

Showers & t-storms are possible through late week with the best chances east of I-15. However, as moisture becomes more widespread, PM storms could pop up across the entire area. Gusty SW winds are also possible each afternoon across western Utah.

It looks like it will dry out & drop a few degrees heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

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