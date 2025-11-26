Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thanksgiving looks good; Great travel weather!

Thanksgiving looks good; Great travel weather!- Wednesday, November 26
Posted
and last updated

Great news if you're traveling for the holiday!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry through Thanksgiving with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above average by tomorrow. So while we got short-changed on ski resort openings this year, we'll definitely be Thankful for some nice weather!

A couple storms are expected this weekend. The first will brush by Friday night and likely only bring light snow to the northern mountains. A second system will weaken as it moves through Saturday night & early Sunday, likely only bringing 1-4 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods. Luckily, it's going to get colder, so they'll be able to make snow up at the resorts.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere