Thanksgiving looks good; Great travel weather!

Great news if you're traveling for the holiday!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry through Thanksgiving with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above average by tomorrow. So while we got short-changed on ski resort openings this year, we'll definitely be Thankful for some nice weather!

A couple storms are expected this weekend. The first will brush by Friday night and likely only bring light snow to the northern mountains. A second system will weaken as it moves through Saturday night & early Sunday, likely only bringing 1-4 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods. Luckily, it's going to get colder, so they'll be able to make snow up at the resorts.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

