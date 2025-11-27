Thanksgiving travel? No problem!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Whether you're traveling over the river & through the woods (or just across town), holiday travel is looking good today & tomorrow! It's going to be mild & dry with temps running about 10 degrees above average for late November.

A couple weather systems will move through this weekend. A cold front will cross Utah Friday night, bringing a chance of a trace to 2 inches to the northern mountains. Another system moving in late Saturday will bring a better chance of mainly mountain snow. There's still a lot of uncertainty as to how much, anywhere from a trace to 9 inches will be possible in the Cottonwoods. Snow could even fall down to the valley floors, but would be very light and possibly mixed with rain. Even so, if you're traveling at the end of the weekend, be prepared for a chance of wet roads.

It's going to get a lot colder over the weekend and into early next week, so even if you don't see snow you'll need a good coat!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Party cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Black Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Black Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app