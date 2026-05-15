The Calm Before the Cold Front

It's going to be a sunny & warm start to the weekend! Temps will climb into the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front and into the mid 90s in Lower Washington County.

Clouds & winds increase tomorrow ahead of a cold storm moving in Sunday. Widespread valley rain & mountain snow expected along with a BIG drop in temps!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Clear & coo. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & much cooler with a chance of showers & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. Highs: Mid 80s.

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