The first big snow-maker of the season!

After a slow start, the storm is moving in!

An atmospheric river will pump a lot of moisture into Northern & Central Utah through Saturday night & Sunday morning. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains where 1 to 3 feet could pile up. The heaviest snow will be Friday night & early Saturday. It's going to be heavy, dense snow which is perfect for building the base at the ski resorts. The problem is, it's going to make travel tricky over the higher passes and up the canyons, so be prepared for winter driving conditions in those areas.

Watch Live: Meteorologist Madi Baggett tracks the storm live

Snow will fall in the valleys on Friday morning with minor accumulatioins possible. But this is going to be a relatively warm storm, so snow will change over to rain in valleys by Friday afternoon. Keep in mind, roads will still be wet through Saturday evening, so that could slow down travel as well.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain most likely in the morning, then showery in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app