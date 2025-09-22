Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The First Day of Fall!

The First Day of Fall!- Monday, September 22
Fall officially begins this afternoon and it's going to feel like it!

It's going to be cooler today with another round of showers & t-storms from late morning into late afternoon, mainly east of I-15. Warmer, dry weather is expected tonight through mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

