The first week of spring will feel like summer!

High pressure building over UT will keep the first week of spring warm & sunny! Not much change is expected in the south, but temps across the north could climb into record territory gain by midweek.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. Highs: Low 70s.
Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.
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