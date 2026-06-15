The heat is on; Temps climb this week!

It's a sunny, warm start to the week, with highs running well above average across much of Utah. Some valleys will climb into the upper 80s and 90s, giving us an early taste of summer!

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the wind will pick up. Gusts over 30 mph are possible, and combined with low humidity and heat, will lead to high fire danger. It’s the kind of setup where even a small spark could be a big problem, so be careful with any outdoor plans!

Some of the hottest temps could be on Friday for Juneteenth and for Father's Day on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Clear & mild. Lows: Mid 70s.

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