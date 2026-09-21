Today is the last day of summer and it's looking good!

It's going to be partly cloudy and a little warmer than yesterday. Take advantage of it because it's going to look a lot different by tomorrow! Showers & t-storms will develop across SW Utah this evening, then become widespread by tomorrow.

It doesn't look like a repeat of last Friday, but storms could become severe with winds gusts in excess of 58 mph, hail, and the possibility of an inch of precipitation across Central, Northern, and Southeast UT.

Isolated showers & thunderstorms could linger across SE Utah much of the week, but otherwise it's going to dry out & warm up across most of the state on Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 60s.

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