The Weather Authority | Frigid temperatures today; Snow for the rest of the week

We're looking at solid chances for snow each and every day to end the work week and the year.

Snow could be VERY heavy at times in the mountains -- This is really going to make travel difficult and very dangerous through our canyons.

Two systems are on the way to end the work week (first one weaker, second is stronger).

⚠❄️🚗Several more rounds of #Winter Weather are on the way Wednesday through Friday. Remember to check or call 511 / UDOT for the latest in travel conditions before you head out the door. (...and the latest weather forecast as well!) #UTwx pic.twitter.com/tRH2y1Xlfq — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 28, 2021

Expect a calmer and colder to start Wednesday compared to Tuesday -- It will be frigid.

Again, we could be dealing with icy, slick spots on the roads this morning.

We'll start off with some sunshine and then turning mostly cloudy.

Another chilly day for our Wednesday (but a wee bit warmer than yesterday).

Then, a weak system arrives this afternoon.

Light snow showers are possible in the valleys this afternoon and overnight.

More snow in the mountains.

Rain/snow wintry mix in St. George -- Chances for that this morning, becomes more likely this afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes in effect this afternoon until Friday night for our mountains.

12-28-2021: Heavy snowfall and drifting from strong southwest winds are loading tremendous amounts of snow onto slopes plagued by a buried persistent weak layer near the ground. Very dangerous conditions and HIGH danger exist on north facing mid and upper elevation slopes. #utavy pic.twitter.com/Mzgo5UEIlf — UAC Logan (@UAClogan) December 28, 2021

Snow is on and off the rest of the week (mountains and valleys).

Stronger storm rolls in Thursday afternoon into Friday night.

Snow becomes more likely and more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning.