Watch
Weather

Actions

The Weather Authority | Frigid temperatures today; Snow for the rest of the week

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 08:05:03-05

We're looking at solid chances for snow each and every day to end the work week and the year.

Snow could be VERY heavy at times in the mountains -- This is really going to make travel difficult and very dangerous through our canyons.

Two systems are on the way to end the work week (first one weaker, second is stronger).

Expect a calmer and colder to start Wednesday compared to Tuesday -- It will be frigid.

Again, we could be dealing with icy, slick spots on the roads this morning.

We'll start off with some sunshine and then turning mostly cloudy.

Another chilly day for our Wednesday (but a wee bit warmer than yesterday).

Then, a weak system arrives this afternoon.

Light snow showers are possible in the valleys this afternoon and overnight.

More snow in the mountains.

Rain/snow wintry mix in St. George -- Chances for that this morning, becomes more likely this afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes in effect this afternoon until Friday night for our mountains.

Snow is on and off the rest of the week (mountains and valleys).

Stronger storm rolls in Thursday afternoon into Friday night.

Snow becomes more likely and more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere