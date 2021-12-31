The Weather Authority | Snow slowly tapers off today, followed by much colder air

The heaviest snow dumped last night -- but we continue to see steady snow early this morning in the valleys along the Wasatch Front and in the mountains (Another 1-2 inches is possible in the valleys).

Snow is pushing into Central and Southern UT this morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are still in place. We also have a Winter Storm Warning for eastern UT -- this is from I-70 to the 4 corners.

It'll become more "showery" by mid morning in the valleys. Gradually tapering off from north to south throughout the day.

Snow will basically be on and off. Staying mostly cloudy all day.

It'll linger this evening for folks celebrating the New Year -- mainly in the mountains.

We pull in REALLY cold air tonight. Then snow showers could develop off the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake Saturday morning.

Drying out Sunday. But haze is back with an inversion forming.

Another storm returns early next week to break that inversion up.