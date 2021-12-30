The Weather Authority | Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Front; Snow expected statewide

A more potent storm rolls in this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory now also includes our valleys along the Wasatch Front!

❄⚠Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through Friday evening. Travel impacts are possible Thursday evening with more widespread travel impacts Friday across the state. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/sq7OKhBkJ3 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 29, 2021

This storm will bring snow showers across the state -- to our mountains AND valleys.

Snow is likely this afternoon, heavy at times (mainly in the higher elevations).

The Thursday evening commute expected to be messy.

Any snow we see will stick quickly because of cold road temperatures.

FOX 13 Snow forecast totals through Saturday at 2 a.m.

Snow then continues tonight with a burst tomorrow morning, impacting both the Friday AM and PM commutes.

Then, snow tapers off Friday night.

We're not staying completely dry this weekend. We will have scattered snow showers Saturday morning with sunshine mixed in. Finally drying out Saturday night. That's when it turns super cold (Sunday morning)!