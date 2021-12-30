Watch
Weather

Actions

The Weather Authority | Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Front; Snow expected statewide

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 08:14:25-05

A more potent storm rolls in this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory now also includes our valleys along the Wasatch Front!

This storm will bring snow showers across the state -- to our mountains AND valleys.

Snow is likely this afternoon, heavy at times (mainly in the higher elevations).

How snowpack levels will impact Utah's historic drought

The Thursday evening commute expected to be messy.

Any snow we see will stick quickly because of cold road temperatures.

SNOW - Copy.PNG
Snow forecast totals through Saturday at 2 a.m.

Snow then continues tonight with a burst tomorrow morning, impacting both the Friday AM and PM commutes.

Then, snow tapers off Friday night.

We're not staying completely dry this weekend. We will have scattered snow showers Saturday morning with sunshine mixed in. Finally drying out Saturday night. That's when it turns super cold (Sunday morning)!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere