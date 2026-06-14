Thunderstorms, heat, and fire danger ahead

Moist air will stay over the region as two systems move together, increasing storm coverage. With storms forming over mountains and valleys, some could produce dangerous wind gusts and heavy rain in spots. While some storms may have high cloud bases, meaning less rain reaches the ground, slow-moving or repeated storms could increase flooding risks.

Northern Utah will stay mostly dry, with any storms likely producing more lightning than rain.

By Monday, high pressure will build over Utah, ushering in hot and dry conditions. While a few brief storms may form in the south, most areas will stay clear.

High heat will spike Tuesday and Wednesday, with HeatRisk levels climbing into the moderate range across valley locations. Temperatures will remain high through the week and possibly into Saturday.

Fire danger will also increase midweek. Dry northwest winds are expected to pick up Tuesday and Wednesday, and humidity will drop into the single digits. Gusts could be strongest east of mountain ranges, especially in eastern Utah, making conditions ripe for wildfires in areas where vegetation has already dried out.

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