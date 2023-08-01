Thunderstorms likely; Temps keep dropping

Moonsoonal moisture will keep showers & thunderstorms going for the next few days. Warmer, dry weather expected by the end of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely along with a chance of t-storms overnight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 70s.