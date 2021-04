SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with widespread frost possible in the morning. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. East winds 15-25 mph near the canyons after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.