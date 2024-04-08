A cool-down, then a warm-up

A cold night is on tap with the Wasatch Front dipping to near-freezing Monday morning. A warm-up is expected this upcoming work week but we have to get beyond Monday to see the most noticeable impacts of the warming trend.

A weak system is currently dropping south through Nevada, which will keep some cloud coverage and a shower or two possible, especially across south-central and southeastern Utah on Monday. This could obstruct the partial solar eclipse viewability but other parts of Utah look to be partly to mostly sunny. As this system moves to the east, late Monday and Tuesday, high pressure builds in as it departs from mid to late week. This will send temperatures well above normal by around 10-15 degrees. 70s are forecast for the Wasatch Front with 80s across southern Utah. Another, but weaker than this past weekend's, storm system moves in next weekend that will cool temperatures and bring isolated valley rain showers and mountain snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Milder. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies. Lows: Around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Mid-70s.