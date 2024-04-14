A few showers on the way

Enjoy Sunday's weather because weather changes are on the way to start the workweek.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and mild temperatures, although cooler by 5-15 degrees than what we saw Friday and Saturday. Expect most areas to top out in the mid to upper 60s instead of the 70s and 80s. It'll be breezy at times too ahead of our next weather maker.

That weather maker increases clouds late Sunday as it approaches with rain showers increasing Sunday night continuing through Monday. Highs on Monday stay around 50 for northern Utah with 60s for southern Utah. The northern valleys will see rain, with snow for the mountains. We cannot completely rule out a snowflake mixing in for the upper benches on Monday, but accumulations are confined generally above 7,000 feet where a few inches of snow will fall potentially approaching a foot for the upper Cottonwoods.

This system departs on Tuesday with a gradual warm-up and drier conditions from mid- to late-week with highs climbing back above normal.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Mild. Lows: Lower 50s.

Sunday: Sunny, increasing clouds late. Nighttime showers. Highs: Upper 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Cooler. Highs: Lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, clouds increasing late. Cooler. Highs: Upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Iso. sprinkles. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.