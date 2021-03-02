Menu

A mild March day!

Meteorologist Allison Croghan
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 00:24:02-05

High pressure building over the area will keep it warm and dry today and tomorrow. The next storm will move across Utah Wednesday night into Thursday. Most rain and snow will be across Central and Southern Utah. Light precipitation could make it's way across the north on Thursday. High pressure returns Friday before another storm bushes by this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

