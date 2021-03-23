Foggy start, then wet and windy spring day

SALT LAKE CITY — A weak storm will bring a chance of more rain and snow showers in the central and southern mountains Tuesday. Showers will decrease this evening, but there could be gusty winds develop behind the storms through some of the canyons.

We'll get a break Wednesday before another storm moves in on Thursday. It'll be warmer and dry this weekend.

Drivers are urged to be cautious as roads are expected to be wet.

Southern Utah will face a 50 percent chance of rain with up to 30 mph winds in the canyons in highs near 60.

