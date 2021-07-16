Another round of thunderstorms before it heats up again

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 102.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 102.