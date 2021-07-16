Another round of thunderstorms before it heats up again

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 102.