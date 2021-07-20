Another round of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon

Happy Tuesday! Moisture has surged into Utah. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms will ramp up again this afternoon and evening. These storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail. Flash flooding is "probable" for all of our National Parks.

It's going to be a partly cloudy day across the state with peaks of sunshine. Salt Lake City will hover in the mid 90s this afternoon, which is pretty average for us this time of the year. St. George will peak at 100.

We are in this stormy pattern for the next seven days, so we'll continue to see a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Salt Lake City:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 30% Showers & Thunderstorms, Highs: Mid 90s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Lows: Low 70s

St. George:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Chance for Showers & Thunderstorms: Highs: 100

Tonight: 20% Chance for Showers & Thunderstorms then Partly Cloudy. Lows: Low 80s