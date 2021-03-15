Another storm is on the way!

It's going to be warm and breezy today ahead of an approaching storm. It will take a similar track to the weather system that moved through over the weekend, but won't be as strong. Precipitation will begin in SW Utah by late afternoon/early evening and then become more widespread tonight and into Tuesday. It should stay as rain in the far southern valleys, but snow will become likely across much of Central & Southern Utah tomorrow with accumulations possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. SE winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain by late afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.