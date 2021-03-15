Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another storm is on the way!

items.[0].videoTitle
Meteorologist Allison Croghan
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 20:27:30-04

It's going to be warm and breezy today ahead of an approaching storm. It will take a similar track to the weather system that moved through over the weekend, but won't be as strong. Precipitation will begin in SW Utah by late afternoon/early evening and then become more widespread tonight and into Tuesday. It should stay as rain in the far southern valleys, but snow will become likely across much of Central & Southern Utah tomorrow with accumulations possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. SE winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain by late afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere