SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. North winds 15-25 mph could create areas of blowing dust. Afternoon temps: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. North winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. North winds 15-25 mph near the canyons. Lows: Upper 30s.