Cool Mother's Day Weekend

One more warm day! A cold front will move across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming this afternoon into this evening. High based showers and thunderstorms could bring gusty winds. Showers are likely across the north tonight but will taper off by tomorrow morning. It'll be cool this weekend with a hard freeze possible north of Ogden and along the Wasatch Back Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Higher gusts are possible. Highs: Lower 80s.

Friday Night: Showers & isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Getting colder with showers diminishing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.