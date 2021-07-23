Dry in the North, showers in the South

Happy Friday! After a round of storms rocked parts of the Wasatch Front yesterday, drier air begins to move into Northern Utah today. It's going to be toasty in the upper 90s in Salt Lake City. You'll also start to notice a return of smoke this afternoon.

Moisture sticks around in the south. That means we have another round of showers and thunderstorms in Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding again. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for Southcentral Utah, Zion National Park and our Southern Mountains.

This weekend, it stays dry, toasty and smoky in the North. For folks in the South, we'll see daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms for your Saturday and Sunday.