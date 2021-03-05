Menu

First weekend of March!

Meteorologist Allison Croghan
Posted at 5:32 AM, Mar 05, 2021
High pressure will keep it warm and dry today. Strong winds will develop tomorrow and could make travel difficult across parts of Western and SW Utah. Areas of blowing dust are possible across much Northern and Western Utah Saturday. A cooler and more active weather pattern will settle in next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. South winds increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon, possibly gusting near 40 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

