Friday showers, sunny and warmer this weekend

Another storm dropped into the state last night bringing scattered rain and snow showers. Showers will push into Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and therefore Northern Utah will gradually clear into the evening. We are just below the seasonal average reaching the low to mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and low 70s in St. George.

As that storm drops into Arizona overnight, easterly canyon winds redevelop in some of those downslope prone areas, particularly Logan, Box Elder, Farmington and Weber Canyons. Gusts could near 55 mph near Centerville and Farmington late tonight.

We start to dry out and warm up for your Saturday. Some scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon in South central Utah.

We return to the 60s with lots of sunshine along the Wasatch Front by Sunday!