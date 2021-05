There's a slight chance of rain & snow showers over the far northern mountains and SW Wyoming today. A warming trend will begin in the south. High pressure building mid to late week will bring warmer, dry weather statewide. It could briefly feel like summer again, but then cool off over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.