Grab the umbrellas and the snow scrapers

A slow moving storm will bring widespread rain and snow later today and tomorrow. Winter driving conditions are likely in the mountains. Rain could change to snow and bring accumulations to some valleys later tonight into Friday morning. There could be heavy snow during that time frame along the I-15 corridor in West Central Utah. Precipitation will gradually diminish on Friday. High pressure is expected to bring much warmer, dry weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy & breezy with rain likely by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow in the evening changes over to snow overnight. 1-3 inches on the valley floor. 3-6 inches on benches. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Near 40.