Hanging onto the heat

High pressure still bringing the heat with warmer temperatures expected today. Winds pick up Monday and Tuesday as a cool front moves in. Isolated mountain showers will be a possibility Monday and Tuesday but most valley locations should stay dry. Be mindful of the winds while letting off your fireworks come Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid-90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday. Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.