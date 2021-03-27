High pressure and warmer temps

Finally, a break from the storms for the weekend. This means sunny skies and temps reaching above average levels by Sunday. A cold front hits Monday which will kick up the winds and drop temperatures on Tuesday. There is a chance for some showers Monday afternoon for Northern Utah.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Saturday Night: Clears. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 70.
St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.