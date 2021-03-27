Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High pressure and warmer temps

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:23 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 11:23:08-04

Finally, a break from the storms for the weekend. This means sunny skies and temps reaching above average levels by Sunday. A cold front hits Monday which will kick up the winds and drop temperatures on Tuesday. There is a chance for some showers Monday afternoon for Northern Utah.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Saturday Night: Clears. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 70.

St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere