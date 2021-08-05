Hot and smoky today; A cold front brings relief tomorrow

It's going to be hot, dry, and windy today ahead of a weak cold front that'll move in tomorrow. South winds could help push some of the smoke north of the area today, but it'll likely move back in tomorrow. Temperatures will climb well above average today, and then cool down behind the front on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke may thin out late in the day. Highs: Near 101.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny with patchy smoke. SW winds 10-20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Near 109.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

