Keeping it cool

Cooler air continues to move through the state on Sunday. This will bring some clouds and a chance for some brief scattered afternoon mountain showers across the state. Temps will be below average on Sunday but will steadily climb throughout the week. There is a chance for some light afternoon showers for the valleys on Monday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower. Highs: Low 60s.