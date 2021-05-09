Keeping it cool

Watch
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 11:13:54-04

Cooler air continues to move through the state on Sunday. This will bring some clouds and a chance for some brief scattered afternoon mountain showers across the state. Temps will be below average on Sunday but will steadily climb throughout the week. There is a chance for some light afternoon showers for the valleys on Monday.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

