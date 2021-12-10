Lake effect snow possible, really cold temps set in

SALT LAKE CITY — We're not done with the wintry weather quite yet. The snow and the cold are here to stay!
Break from snowy weather overnight -- but don't let up!
Cold air has settled in
Winter wx advisories remain in effect for Northern and Central Wasatch Front
We are expecting lake effect snow showers to start before sunrise
This is likely to impact Davis and Salt Lake Counties as we could see some strong snow bands
Snow showers will also ramp up in the northern Mountains
Snow will diminish Friday afternoon/evening
Some areas of concern this morning:
Portions of I-15 and I-70 (including Cove Fort and Clear Creek Summit)
I-15 --> Salt Lake & Davis Counties
I-80 --> Salt Lake and Davis Counties
I-215 --> Salt Lake County
We clear out Friday but because of the clearing skies -- it turns even colder Saturday morning
Sunny, cold and dry this week
Things start warming back up Sunday
Another storm by the middle of next week