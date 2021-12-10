Lake effect snow possible, really cold temps set in

SALT LAKE CITY — We're not done with the wintry weather quite yet. The snow and the cold are here to stay!

Break from snowy weather overnight -- but don't let up!

Cold air has settled in

Winter wx advisories remain in effect for Northern and Central Wasatch Front

We are expecting lake effect snow showers to start before sunrise

This is likely to impact Davis and Salt Lake Counties as we could see some strong snow bands

Snow showers will also ramp up in the northern Mountains

Snow will diminish Friday afternoon/evening

Some areas of concern this morning:

Portions of I-15 and I-70 (including Cove Fort and Clear Creek Summit)

I-15 --> Salt Lake & Davis Counties

I-80 --> Salt Lake and Davis Counties

I-215 --> Salt Lake County

We clear out Friday but because of the clearing skies -- it turns even colder Saturday morning

Sunny, cold and dry this week

Things start warming back up Sunday

Another storm by the middle of next week