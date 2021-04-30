Last day of April feels like summer!

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.