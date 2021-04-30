Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Last day of April feels like summer!

Posted at 6:02 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 08:02:54-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere