May 14th: Warm start to the weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of PM showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Mostly sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.