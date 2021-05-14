Watch
May 14th: Warm start to the weekend!

Warm temperatures today and fire danger in southern Utah.
Posted at 6:14 AM, May 14, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of PM showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

