May 14th: Warm start to the weekend!

Posted at 6:14 AM, May 14, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60. Saturday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs: Near 80. Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of PM showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80. ST. GEORGE Friday: Mostly sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s. Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s. Saturday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 90s. Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

