Mild start to the weekend; Cold storm next week

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. S/SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with South winds 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.