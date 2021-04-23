Mild start to the weekend; Cold storm next week

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. S/SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with South winds 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.