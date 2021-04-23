Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Mild start to the weekend; Cold storm next week

items.[0].videoTitle
Meteorologist Damon Yauney
Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 08:30:49-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. S/SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with South winds 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere