Mostly sunny week ahead

A beautiful Mother's Day is on tap for the Beehive State. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with near-90s in St. George under sunny skies. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the mountains during the afternoon hours so keep that in mind if you have any hiking plans. Not expecting the majority of the afternoon mountains storms to drift toward the valleys. Similar conditions are forecast Monday with temperatures getting a few degrees warmer. A weak system moves in Tuesday that'll drop temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more showers and isolated storms for northern Utah on Tuesday. Temperatures climb under sunny skies beyond mid-week as another high pressure builds in.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Iso. shower & storm. Highs: Mid-70s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 90s.