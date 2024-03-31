Possibly rainy Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday looks wet at times, but there will be some breaks and even a few peeks of sun. Early to mid-morning looks wet with valley rain and mountain snow, but by late morning and early afternoon, many areas should see a brief break in the precipitation.

The exceptions: Eastern Utah and far northern Utah near the Idaho state line. Precipitation chances increase mid to late afternoon as a low pressure moves overhead. This will bring more rain into the Salt Lake Valley and even the possibility of a thunderstorm that could produce graupel. Move indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. The mountains will really rack up the snow--the Northern Mountains will see 6-12 inches with up to 18 inches for the upper Cottonwoods with around a foot or more for the Southern Mountains and up to 20 inches for Brian Head. Looking ahead to the upcoming workweek, after a few more showers that possibly mix with snow at times for the northern valleys, a big warm-up arrives by midweek. Expect highs to approach 70 along the Wasatch Front by Thursday with mid to upper 70s for southwestern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Lower 40s.

Sunday: Showers, isolated storms, graupel. Highs: Lower 50s.

Monday: Isolated showers, sun breaks. Highs: Lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Milder. Highs: Near 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Moderate to heavy rain. Lows: Lower 40s.

Sunday: Showers, sun breaks & isolated storms. Highs: Mid-50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Milder. Highs: Lower 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Near 70.