Quiet, April showers midweek

It's quiet now, but that changes by midweek! We are diving into a fairly pleasant day across the beehive state with lots of sunshine and passing clouds. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s across the Wasatch Front, reaching the low 80s in St. George.

Strong, gusty winds develop tonight into Tuesday morning in those downslope wind-prone areas, like Davis, Weber and Box Elder Counties. Gusts could reach anywhere from 40 to 50 mph. It's a good idea to secure any loose items near your home.

That next cold front drops in Tuesday night bringing valley rain, mountain snow and more wind. This will last until Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny, Afternoon/Evening Showers. Highs: Lower 60s.