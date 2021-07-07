Record heat likely today; not much relief in sight.

High pressure will keep it hot and dry this week. A weak, dry cool front will bring gusty winds to northern and central Utah Thursday into Friday. This will lead to an increase in fire danger and bring slightly cooler temperatures across the north Friday. It will stay extremely hot across southern Utah through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 111.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

