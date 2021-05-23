Watch
Round two of rain

Posted at 9:17 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 11:17:01-04

Keeping our eyes to the sky for Northern Utah on Sunday afternoon as scattered thunderstorms are a possibility. Temperatures remain cool across the state for Sunday, but a warming trend is on the way.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Increasing clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 70.

St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.
Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

