Round two of rain

Keeping our eyes to the sky for Northern Utah on Sunday afternoon as scattered thunderstorms are a possibility. Temperatures remain cool across the state for Sunday, but a warming trend is on the way.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Increasing clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 70.