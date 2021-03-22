Spring looks like winter to start the week

SALT LAKE CITY — After parts of winter seemed like spring in Utah, the tables have now been turned as the start of spring is feeling like winter.

Temperatures around the state will continue to average around 10 degrees below normal.

In Salt Lake City, Monday will see a slight chance of rain and snow shows in the afternoon with high in the upper 40s. Rain and snow is considered likely Monday night and overnight.

It will be a sunnier and warmer day in southern Utah with temperatures in the low 60s before rain showers become likely Monday night.

Winter driving conditions are possible across parts of Northern Utah tonight and near the Arizona border on Tuesday. We'll get a break from the stormy weather on Wednesday, but another system will move in on Thursday.

HTML Image as link