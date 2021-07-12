Still hot and smoky; thunderstorms possible in the south

SALT LAKE CITY — Smoky skies from nearby wildfires will remain throughout most of Utah Monday, and high pressure will keep things hot and dry.

Extreme heat warnings and advisories are still in effect as highs in the Salt Lake City area will once again hit over 100 degrees, with highs near 109 degrees in St. George.

The southern part of the state will get a bit of relief as moisture moves in over the next few days. Isolated thunderstorms are even possible in southern Utah today, but they'll be mainly dry storms.

While flash flooding is considered possible Monday in parts of Zion National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bryce Canyon National Park, that threat increases to probable on Tuesday throughout all of southern Utah's recreational areas.

The threat for heavy rainfall continues to increase, especially across central and southern Utah Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to a threat of flash flooding for slot canyons and dry washes. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. #utwx pic.twitter.com/af6cg72D8K — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 12, 2021

Across the south, there is a better chance of wet storms bringing heavy rain tomorrow and into the middle of the week. Things will drying out again by the end of work week.

There are chances of isolated, but mainly dry thunderstorms across northern Utah Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly bringing along gusty winds that could lead to high fire danger.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Patchy smoke. Lows: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny with patchy smoke. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 109.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke lingers. Lows: Mid 80s.

