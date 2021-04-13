Strong canyon winds, snow & rain on the way

The strong, gusty canyon winds will taper off later this morning into early this afternoon. We get a break from the wind, but there's another round tonight. This one will be much stronger. It will be blustery for your Wednesday morning commute.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect at 6 tonight for East Box Elder County, the Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley. Easterly winds will range between 30-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The greatest areas of concern will be East Box Elder County and Cache Valley. Please make sure to secure any loose objects, like trampolines or garbage cans. With gusts this strong, we could see power outages and downed trees.

In addition to the wind, valley rain and mountain snow showers develop tonight. These showers will be on and off through Friday. It'll feel much cooler by Wednesday!