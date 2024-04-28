Sun & warmth are coming back!

Improving weather is on the way as the storm system that brought rain and cool temperatures over the past couple of days departs to the east. This will bring drier conditions on Sunday with milder temperatures. A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday, but most areas will stay dry.

Southern Utah climbs well into the 70s with upper 50s and lower 60s farther north along the Wasatch Front.

Even warmer temperatures enter the forecast Monday seeing temperatures approach 70 north with 80s south. A few late-day showers cannot be ruled out mainly near the Idaho border as a front moves in. The front will mainly be dry but drop temperatures across the north with breezy conditions on Tuesday. No significant storm systems arrive the rest of the week but temperatures will see-saw with brief warm-ups followed by brief cool-downs as weak fronts move in periodically. Either way, temperatures will be around 5 degrees on either side of the normal for this time of the year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Showers. Lows: Lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few showers. Milder. Highs: Lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid-60s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.