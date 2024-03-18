Sunny and warm... for now!

Good news for those of you living near the mouth of canyons and along the Northern Wasatch Front: the gusty winds will continue to lessen this evening. The final wind alert, a Wind Advisory, expired at noon today. The strongest winds that continue this evening and tonight will remain near Park Lane and Weber Canyon where gusts up to 35 mph are possible from the east.

The pattern responsible for the gusty winds along the Wasatch Front and bringing heavy precipitation and even thunderstorms to southern Utah, being sandwiched between a potent upper low to our south and a strong ridge to our north, will slowly start to become less amplified. The low will slowly move east and weaken with the ridge building south. This will allow for only spotty showers for southern Utah this evening and eventually allow temperatures for the entire state to climb above normal for much of the week--the first week of spring (spring begins Tuesday). Southern Utah could see some highs approaching the mid-70s later this work week with areas along the Wasatch Front climbing into the mid-60s with one or two folks seeing upper 60s.

Don't worry, if you want to get a few more runs in with fresh powder at the ski areas, a stormier weather pattern attempts to establish itself by late week into the weekend, continuing into early next week bringing some snow to the mountains and some valley showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Around 40.

Monday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Mid-60s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-40s.

Monday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Around 70.