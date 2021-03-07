Menu

Sunny Sunday is the warm before the storm

Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 07, 2021
Sunny and mild is the story for Sunday. Afternoon highs about 10-15 degrees above normal throughout the state. Winds pick up on Monday ahead of our next cold front that hits Tuesday. This will bring a mixture of rain and snow and drop temperatures back down into the 40s.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs: Mid 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Near 70.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

