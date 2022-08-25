Sunshine this morning; rain expected across much of Utah later

SALT LAKE CITY — SUNSHINE TO STORMS

Another active day expected across portions of the state with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Drier air moving in across northern Utah while moisture remains in place for central, southern ,and eastern Utah. With these thunderstorms the threat of flash flooding does remain high. Toasty temps will be in place through the weekend. More stable conditions are expected for the south heading into the weekend

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 95.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 95.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy with iso. thunderstorm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Early evening shower. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.