Tail end of the weekend's snowstorm

The worst of the winter wind storm has departed the Beehive State, but additional snow is possible overnight into the Monday morning commute.

The Wasatch Front communities will see light snow for the Monday morning drive from Salt Lake City north, with areas from Layton to Ogden favored to see the best chance for light snow accumulations. Salt Lake City could see about half an inch of snow with 1-2 inches north of the Metro.

Heavier snow is forecast from Lehi to Beaver overnight into Monday morning where Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect. That stretch of I-15 could be very issue-prone.

The snow begins to dissipate Monday afternoon with only lingering snow favored for Cache Valley and the northern mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Light snow showers develop late. Lows: Mid-20s.

Monday: Light morning snow, then sunbreaks and flurries. Highs: Upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, a passing snow or rain shower. Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.